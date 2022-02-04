In pics: qualifications during Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 20:18, February 04, 2022

China's Zhao Yang competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

United States' Bradley Wilson competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Nikita Novitskii of the Russian Olympic Committee competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

China's Zhao Yang competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Australia's Matt Graham competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

China's Zhao Yang competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

China's Zhao Yang competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Sweden's Walter Wallberg competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Australia's Matt Graham competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Sweden's Felix Elofsson competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Olivia Giaccio of the United States competes in the women's moguls qualification at Genting Snow Park during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

China's Li Nan competes in the women's moguls qualification at Genting Snow Park during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Britteny Cox of Australia competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Junko Hoshino of Japan competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Li Nan of China competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An athlete prepares to compete in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

China's Li Nan competes in the women's moguls qualification at Genting Snow Park during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Leonie Gerken Schofield of Great Britain competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Ayaulym Amrenova of Kazakhstan competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Makayla Gerken Schofield of Great Britain competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Japan's Anri Kawamura competes in the women's moguls qualification at Genting Snow Park during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

China's Zhao Yang competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

France's Benjamin Cavet competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

China's Zhao Yang competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Australia's Brodie Summers competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

France's Benjamin Cavet competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Australia's Brodie Summers competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

France's Benjamin Cavet competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Canada's Laurent Dumais competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

United States' Bradley Wilson competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Sweden's Ludvig Fjallstrom competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

United States' Cole McDonald competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Japan's Sugimoto Kosuke competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Staff member Liu Zhongqing works during the men's moguls qualification of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

United States' Nick Page competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

United States' Bradley Wilson competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Australia's Jakara Anthony competes in the women's moguls qualification at Genting Snow Park during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Australia's James Matheson competes in the men's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Sumiyoshi Kisara of Japan competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Perrine Laffont of France competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Leonie Gerken Schofield of Great Britain competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Australia's Sophie Ash competes in the women's moguls qualification at Genting Snow Park during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Kawamura Anri of Japan competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Katharina Ramsauer of Austria competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Ayaulym Amrenova of Kazakhsan competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb.3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

An athlete prepares to compete in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)