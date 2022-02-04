Highlights of curling mixed doubles round at Beijing 2022

Tomas Paul (L, back) and Zuzana Paulova of the Czech Republic compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the Czech Republic and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Amos Mosaner of Italy competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the Czech Republic and Italy at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tahli Gill of Australia competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Australia at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. Great Britain won 9:8. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tahli Gill (L) and Dean Hewitt of Australia compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Australia at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. Great Britain won 9:8. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Jennifer Dodds of Great Britain competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Australia at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. Great Britain won 9:8. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Jennifer Dodds (R) and Bruce Mouat of Great Britain compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Australia at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. Great Britain won 9:8. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tahli Gill of Australia competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Australia at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. Great Britain won 9:8. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Christopher Plys of the United States competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Christopher Plys (R) and Vicky Persinger of the United States compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Christopher Plys (R) and Vicky Persinger of the United States compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Vicky Persinger of the United States reacts during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

