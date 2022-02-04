Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: "Keep one's words"

February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese people regard it a virtue to "keep one's words and take resolute actions," a phrase that originates from The Analects, a collection of the teachings and thoughts of Confucius (551-479 B.C.).

This adage still holds true today. It has been cited by Chinese President Xi Jinping on multiple occasions. The latest was related to a pledge on hosting a great Winter Olympics.

On July 31, 2015, before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted to decide the hosting right of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Xi reiterated China's passion for the Games in a video speech played during Beijing's final presentation. "I believe if you choose Beijing, the Chinese people will present to the world a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Winter Olympics in Beijing," he said.

The president has been the biggest champion of China's Winter Olympic drive after Beijing won the bid in 2015. He has made multiple instructions and conducted five on-site inspections on the preparations. In particular, he pushed for engaging 300 million Chinese people in winter sports -- the primary goal in Xi's eyes to stage Beijing 2022.

In 2017, when meeting with IOC chief Thomas Bach in Switzerland, Xi cited the phrase, saying "China will keep its words and take resolute actions" regarding hosting the Winter Olympics and will be prompt on preparations.

In early 2019, when visiting the organizing committee members and volunteers for the Games, Xi once again quoted the phrase and told them to take solid work and make steady progress to deliver on China's solemn promise to the world.

After more than six years' preparation, Beijing is all set to open the Games on Feb. 4. And the country has fulfilled the pledge to engage 300 million people in winter sports, which in Bach's words, is an unprecedented, great achievement and will become an important legacy of Beijing 2022.

