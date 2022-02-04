Highlights of women's ice hockey preliminaries at Beijing 2022
Marie-Philip Poulin (C) of Canada competes during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Canada and Switzerland at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Athletes of Canada celebrate after winning the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Canada and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Claire Thompson (1st L) of Canada vies for the puck during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Canada and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Klara Peslarova (front L) of the Czech Republic celebrates with her teammates after winning the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Sinja Leemann (R) of Switzerland competes during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Canada and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Nicole Vallario (L) of Switzerland and Sarah Nurse of Canada vies during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Canada and Switzerland at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Athletes compete during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Canada and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Mi Le (C) of China vies for the puck during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Blayre Turnbull (C) of Canada competes during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Canada and Switzerland at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Haruna Yoneyama (front R) of Japan vies with Lina Ljungblom of Sweden during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Fang Xin (2nd R) and Kang Mulan (1st R) of China compete during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Athletes compete during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Shiori Koike (R) of Japan celebrates scoring during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Haruka Toko (front R) of Japan competes during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Athletes compete during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Athletes of Japan celebrate scoring during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Goalkeeper Chen Tiya (C) of China tries to make a save during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Ayaka Toko (C) of Japan competes during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Athletes compete during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Michelle Karvinen (L) of Finland vies with Kendall Coyne Schofield of the United States during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Athletes of the United States react during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Brianna Decker (R) of the United States falls onto the ice rink after colliding with Ronja Savolainen of Finland during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Athletes compete during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Sofie Lundin (L) of Sweden vies with Sena Suzuki of Japan during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Jessica Adolfsson (front L) of Sweden vies with Ayaka Toko of Japan during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Shiori Koike (2nd L) of Japan celebrates scoring during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Haruka Toko of Japan (3rd R) tries to control the puck during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Michelle Lowenhielm (front L) of Sweden vies with Rui Ukita (front R) of Japan during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Megan Keller of the United States tries to control the puck during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Lisa Johansson (1st L) of Sweden vies with Hikaru Yamashita (2nd L) of Japan during ice hockey women's preliminary round Group B match between Sweden and Japan at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
The audience see the athletes off after the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)
Athletes of the United States cheer each other up before the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Goalkeeper Anni Keisala (C) of Finland tries to make a save during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Cheering squad in Peking Opera costume perform at the audience stand during the break of the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)
Brianna Decker of the United States is helped off the ice rink by medical staff during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Goalkeeper Anni Keisala (R) of Finland saves a puck during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Nelli Laitinen (L) of Finland vies with Amanda Kessel (3rd R) of the United States during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Amanda Kessel (R) of the United States competes during the ice hockey women's Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Hannah Brandt (R) of the United States competes during the ice hockey women's Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Players of the United States celebrate scoring during the ice hockey women's Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Photos
