Freestyle skiing competition of Beijing 2022 kicks off in Chongli

Xinhua) 15:35, February 04, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Freestyle skiing moguls qualifications of the Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off here on Thursday when the Chinese skiers failed to qualify directly for the finals.

Li Nan, the only woman racer from host China, scored 63.32 points to rank 19th among the 30 skiers in the first round. "I will try my best in the next round," Li said.

As the top 10 qualify directly for the finals, the remaining racers will compete in qualification round two to vie for the rest 10 spots.

Australia's Jakara Anthony got the first place with a score of 83.75 in the first round of women's moguls qualification.

In men's qualification round one, the PyeongChang champion Mikael Kingsbury was in form and placed first with 81.15.

China's Zhao Yang finished his run, but ranked at bottom. "I feel very lucky and excited. For the Chinese moguls skiers, there's still a long way to go. We have made great progress in the past few years, and I believe we'll improve faster in the future," Zhao said.

Men's qualification round two and final will be held on Saturday, while the women's competitions will be held on Sunday.

