China lose to Czech Republic in Beijing Games women's ice hockey opener

Xinhua) 15:16, February 04, 2022

Yu Baiwei (R) of China vies with Klara Hymlarova of the Czech Republic during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese women's team suffered a 3-1 loss to Olympic debutants the Czech Republic in the ice hockey opener at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The Czech Republic took a quick lead as the 20-year-old defender Tereza Radova got their first-ever Olympic goal at 10:38 of the first period to build the winning momentum for the team.

China's forward Mi Le contributed the sole goal of the team in the second period from a powerplay after their experienced rival Denisa Krizova scored Czech's second goal.

Resilient China refused to cave in. However the confident Czechs dominated the rink in the rest of the game, with Michaela Pejzlova dishing out another goal in the last period.

"They were pretty good. It was a tough game. They were good at forechecking and have big, strong players with good shots. I wasn't expecting that good game," said Radova.

"It was a very tough matchup for us," said Brian Idalski, head coach of the Chinese women's ice hockey team.

"I feel very excited to have this opportunity to represent China in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. We will make targeted adjustments for the next game with Denmark," said Yu Baiwei, captain of China's squad.

Denmark will make its Olympic debut by meeting China on Feb. 4 when the Games officially kicks off.

Michaela Pejzlova (L) of the Czech Republic scores a goal during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Athletes face off to start a period of the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Athletes and staff members of the Czech Republic celebrate after winning the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Dominika Laskova (L) of the Czech Republic vies with

Fei Anna of China during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Alena Mills (C) of the Czech Republic competes during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Denisa Krizova (up) of the Czech Republic vies with Mi Le of China during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Athletes of China competes during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Mi Le (C) of China celebrates scoring during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Athletes of China cheer up each other during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Goalkeeper Chen Tiya (C) of China defends the net during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Athletes face off to start a period of the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Staff members clean the ice rink during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

