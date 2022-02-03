Home>>
Former KMT chairperson invited to attend Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony
(Xinhua) 16:02, February 03, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday.
Hung will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at invitation, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.
