We Are China

Athletes take part in training session of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 10:12, February 03, 2022

Austria's Nico Gleirscher takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Georgia's Saba Kumaritashvili takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Czech Republic's Michael Lejsek takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Poland's Mateusz Sochowicz takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Romania's Valentin Cretu takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)