Athletes take part in training session of Beijing 2022
Austria's Nico Gleirscher takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Georgia's Saba Kumaritashvili takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Czech Republic's Michael Lejsek takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Poland's Mateusz Sochowicz takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Romania's Valentin Cretu takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the National Sliding Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Safety first for Olympics participants
- Feature: "Snow princess" Gu Ailing set to shine at home Olympics
- 49-year-old German speed skater to become oldest woman to compete during Beijing 2022
- China aiming for best-ever Winter Olympic performance at Beijing 2022
- Italian figure skater eager to learn from the best at Beijing 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.