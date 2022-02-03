In pics: Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay

Xinhua) 11:34, February 03, 2022

Torch bearer Ma Long runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Torch bearers Ma Long (front R) and Pang Qing attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A torch is pictured during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Torch bearer Ma Long presents the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Torch bearers Wang Hao (front R) and Ma Yibo attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Staff members light the torch prior to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Torch bearer Han Xiaoyan runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Torch bearer Chen Gangsheng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

