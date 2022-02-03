White House says Biden to watch Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 15:55, February 03, 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden plans to watch the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

"Yes, absolutely. We all do," Psaki told reporters during the daily White House press briefing. "We are looking forward to it and to cheering on our American athletes who will be competing."

The opening ceremony of the Games will take place on Friday, with competition running on Feb. 2-20.

The U.S. team for the Games includes 224 athletes.

"The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different," Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said last month.

