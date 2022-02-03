Beijing Winter Olympics to be successfully organized, says BiH official

Xinhua) 15:54, February 03, 2022

SARAJEVO, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- A senior Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) official expressed here on Wednesday his firm confidence that the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will be successfully organized despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is "thanks to the responsibility and capability of the Chinese leadership," said Zoran Tegeltija, chairman of the Council of Ministers of BiH, during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to BiH Ji Ping, in which the two sides stressed the importance of holding Olympic Games and of promoting the values they represent.

Tegeltija, who will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, said he believes that the BiH athletes to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics will be "at the highest level," and that they will "make remarkable results."

He also sent his good wishes to China for the Chinese New Year, saying he hopes the Chinese people will have good health, prosperity, as well as personal and family success.

BiH will have six athletes competing in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and luge in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)