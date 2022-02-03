From big air to monobob: Debut disciplines to watch at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- From the mountains of Zhangjiakou and the sliding track in Beijing's suburb district of Yanqing to the downtown of the Chinese capital, the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will feature 15 disciplines. Among them, seven new events will be contested - here is a look at what to expect.

Bobsleigh: Women's monobob

Bobsledding has been a part of the Olympic Winter Games since the inaugural edition in 1924, but it was not until 2002 that women took part. The monobob, featuring a lone athlete who pushes and also drives, will be contested only by women.

The United States will be the one to watch in this event. Kaillie Humphries, who has two golds and a bronze from previous Games, is the reigning monobob and two-woman world champion. She has switched from Canada to take up U.S. citizenship.

Freestyle skiing: Mixed team aerials

Mixed team aerials has been part of the World Cup circuit since the 2014/15 season, and the World Championships since 2019. Teams consist of three skiers, with at least one from each gender.

Skiers from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the reigning world champions, are favorites, alongside Switzerland. Host country China has also produced strong freestyle skiers and could be contenders.

Freestyle skiing: Men's and women's big air

Big air was a crowd favorite when it made its Olympic Winter Games debut in snowboard at the PyeongChang 2018 Games, and now freestyle skiers will join the party. The event will take place at Big Air Shougang, the world's first permanent big air venue.

In the men's event, Sweden has been successful, taking a gold and a silver in the past two world championships. Kim Gubser of Switzerland and Edouard Therriault of Canada will also be ones to watch.

Eyes will be on Gu Ailing, one of the faces of the Beijing Games, even though big air was the only event she did not win at the 2021 World Championships (she took bronze). Her main rival will be 2019 world champion Tess Ledeux of France, who leads the World Cup standings.

Short track speed skating: Mixed team relay

Each team will be made up of two men and two women. The four skaters will each do four and a half laps of the track in a 2,000-meter race.

China will be favorites, having won the test event in October 2021 with a world record time. South Korea, a short track speed skating powerhouse, and the Netherlands will be hot on China's heels.

Ski jumping: Mixed team

Ski jumping for mixed teams has been on the World Cup circuit since 2012, and at the World Championships since 2013. Teams that qualify a minimum of two men and two women ski jumpers will be eligible to enter a team in this event.

With the exception of the 2013 edition, Germany has claimed every world title since the event was first contested. Austria and Norway will put up a strong challenge, while Japan - the only team besides Germany to have been world champions - could also surprise.

Snowboard: Mixed team snowboard cross

Teams will consist of two snowboarders, one man and one woman. They will compete in a knockout format, with four teams vying for gold in the big final.

Australia's world champions Jarryd Hughes and Belle Brockhoff will be gunning for gold. Their stiffest competition is expected to be from Lorenzo Sommariva and Michela Moioli of Italy, who finished runners-up at the 2021 World Championships.

