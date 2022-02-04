Interview: Tajik president says happy for Beijing to become world's first dual Olympic city

Xinhua) 15:20, February 04, 2022

DUSHANBE, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said that he is happy that Beijing becomes the first city in the world to host both summer and winter Olympic Games, which reflects China's national strength and the remarkable achievements of the Chinese people.

Rahmon made the remarks in a group interview with Chinese media prior to his trip to Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

The president said the organizers of the Games have done everything for the participants of this grandiose sporting event in terms of preparation of sports facilities, living conditions and ensuring their safety.

The Winter Olympics will undoubtedly become a unique, and also one of the most spectacular winter sports events in recent years, he added.

Recalling his attendance at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Rahmon said "I remember the festive atmosphere that prevailed in those days in Beijing, which left an indelible impression on me."

Rahmon said he is very glad to come to Beijing again at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Friendly, sincere, frank and trusting relations have developed between me and my friend Mr. Xi Jinping. We have established constructive communication and regular dialogue," he said.

Rahmon added that the two leaders regularly discuss issues on boosting regional security, expanding trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, strengthening transport connectivity, as well as other important aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Rahmon spoke highly of bilateral ties, as the two sides have recently marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Thanks to joint efforts, bilateral relations have been steadily developing and the China-Tajikistan comprehensive strategic partnership has been forged, he added.

The president said Tajikistan is among the first group of countries to support the Silk Road Economic Belt cooperation, a component of the landmark Belt and Road Initiative.

Rahmon said a number of important infrastructure projects have been jointly implemented in the transport and energy sectors, and China is among Tajikistan's major trade and economic partners.

Tajikistan will continue to work to enrich the bilateral ties and take actions to expand sectors of cooperation, he added.

At the end of the interview, Rahmon sent Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people and wished Beijing a great success in hosting the Olympic Winter Games.

