Interview: Patriotism, passion motivate Lebanese alpine skier at Beijing Winter Olympics

15:27, February 04, 2022 By Dana Halawi ( Xinhua

BEIRUT, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The eagerness to represent Lebanon and her passion for snow sports have motivated 21-year-old alpine skier Manon Ouaiss to work hard for and ultimately secured her a spot in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which will begin on Feb. 4 in the Chinese capital.

"I am eager to represent Lebanon in the best possible way. We must prove to the rest of the world that Lebanon is still standing strong," Ouaiss said in an interview with Xinhua ahead of her departure to Beijing for the Olympics.

Ouaiss is one of the three athletes sent by Lebanon to compete in the upcoming Winter Olympics. The other two are alpine skier Cesar Arnouk and cross-country skier Elie Tawk.

Noting their extensive training in preparation for the Olympics, she said the three athletes now "support and encourage each other," and will strive to achieve the best results for Lebanon which is experiencing a severe economic crisis.

Ouaiss qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games by winning six races in Lebanon and five International Ski Federation (FIS) races. Previously, she had represented Lebanon at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018, as well as the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, in February 2019, and in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, in February 2021.

In addition to her year-long training in Lebanon, Ouaiss attended training camps in Austria, Italy, France, and Sweden before joining the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Ouaiss hopes Lebanese authorities would place a greater emphasis on skiing, which is not accessible to most Lebanese because of the short ski season and the high cost of equipment, coaching, and training.

She wished for the establishment of a skiing culture in Lebanon to help the country's winter sports thrive.

Ouaiss began skiing when she was three years old, and despite the passage of 18 years, her enthusiasm for sports has not waned. She said she admired the friendly and competitive attitude that sports and Olympic Games generate in people.

"This is what the Olympics are all about. The core values of the Olympics are friendship and respect. Through the Olympics, we not only honor our physical capabilities, but also education, discipline, and values," she said.

Ouaiss said she researched a lot about China's preparations before travelling to Beijing for the Games and was looking forward to the technological innovation China will display at the opening ceremony.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will provide an opportunity to witness China's rapid development and meet athletes from all over the world who share the same passion and values toward sports, according to Ouaiss.

"It is a privilege for me to be among the athletes who will experience the Olympic Games' atmosphere in Beijing," she said.

