In pics: curling mixed doubles round robin at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:48, February 04, 2022

China's athletes Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

China's atheletes Fan Suyuan (L) and Ling Zhi compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Australia's Dean Hewitt competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the Czech Republic and Australia at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Kristin Skaslien (R) of Norway comepetes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ling Zhi of China competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Ling Zhi of China competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Ling Zhi of China reacts during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

China's atheletes Fan Suyuan (R) and Ling Zhi compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

China's atheletes Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

John Morris (R) and Rachel Homan of Canada comepete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sweden's atheletes Almida de Val (R) and Oskar Eriksson compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Ling Zhi of China competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Zuzana Paulova (C) of the Czech Republic competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the Czech Republic and Australia at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Magnus Nedregotten of Norway comepetes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ling Zhi of China competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Magnus Nedregotten of Norway comepetes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Kristin Skaslien (2nd L) and Magnus Nedregotten (1st L) of Norway are seen during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Norway and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ling Zhi of China competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ling Zhi of China competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Bruce Mouat of Britain comepetes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Switzerland and Britain at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Martin Rios (R) and Jenny Perret of Switzerland comepete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Switzerland and Britain at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Bruce Mouat (L) and Jennifer Dodds of Britain comepete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Switzerland and Britain at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Bruce Mouat (front) and Jennifer Dodds of Britain comepete during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Switzerland and Britain at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sweden's Almida de Val (R) and Oskar Eriksson celebrate during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

China's atheletes Fan Suyuan (L) communicates with her teammate Ling Zhi during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

