China issues plan for post-Olympics sports, culture, tourism development

Xinhua) 15:32, February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, together with relevant authorities, has issued a plan to build a belt region that integrates the sports, cultural and tourist industries in Beijing and Zhangjiakou, the co-host city for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The plan aims to leverage the Winter Olympics venues built in the region in a comprehensive and low-carbon way after the Olympic games, and to make the region a world-class example in post-Olympics reuse of game venues and an international destination for winter sports, recreation and tourism.

In the region, a series of global winter sports events and competitions will be held, top-tier sports universities will be built and the charm of Chinese culture will be presented to the world through a host of cultural resorts, parks and brands.

The plan specifies efforts to promote and popularise winter sports among the general public, increase the venues' public accessibility and improve their services, and facilitate the spreading of Winter Olympics culture.

