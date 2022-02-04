We Are China

Figure skating team event at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 18:19, February 04, 2022

Wang Shiyue (L) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Madison Hubbell (L) /Zachary Donohue of the United States perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Shiyue (L) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Shiyue (L) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Madison Hubbell (L) /Zachary Donohue of the United States perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Madison Hubbell (R) /Zachary Donohue of the United States perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Oleksandra Nazarova (L) /Maksym Nikitin of Ukraine perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Charlene Guignard (R) /Marco Fabbri of Italy perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Wang Shiyue (L) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Wang Shiyue (L) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Victoria Sinitsina (L) /Nikita Katsalapov of ROC perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Wang Shiyue (L) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Madison Hubbell (L) /Zachary Donohue of the United States perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Victoria Sinitsina (L) /Nikita Katsalapov of ROC perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Daniel Grassl of Italy competes during the figure skating team event men single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Nathan Chen of the United States competes during the figure skating team event men single skating short program at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Nathan Chen of the United States competes during the figure skating team event men single skating short program at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Wang Shiyue (L) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Oleksandra Nazarova (R) /Maksym Nikitin of Ukraine perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

China's Jin Boyang competes during the figure skating team event men single skating short program at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Wang Shiyue (R) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Nathan Chen of the United States competes during the figure skating team event men single skating short program at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Wang Shiyue (R) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Wang Shiyue (L) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Wang Shiyue (L) /Liu Xinyu of China perform during the figure skating team event ice dance rhythm dance at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

China's Jin Boyang competes during the figure skating team event men single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

China's Jin Boyang competes during the figure skating team event men single skating short program at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)