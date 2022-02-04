Star-studded luge competition to kick off in Yanqing

Xinhua) 17:30, February 04, 2022

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The men's singles luge competition will start the day after the opening ceremony on Saturday here, with a horde of stars showing their best form after the last training was concluded on Friday.

Wolfgang Kindl of Austria is definitely one of the favorites for the title according to his performances in the six training sessions and in this season. The former world champion has the best results throughout the training session when teammates and Olympic champion David Gleirscher and his younger brother Nico, the sprint world champion are also in form.

The chances are also good for Johannes Ludwig, who won the big crystal globe for the first time in the Olympic season. The 35-year-old German luger was already the winner of the overall World Cup for the 2021-22 season and found his rhythm in Friday's last run, timing 57.714 seconds.

Three-time Olympic champion Felix Loch of Germany also has his shot on the podium after taking third place in the Luge World Cup for the 2021-22 season.

While Gleirscher of Australia, who suffered a tiny accident in his third run during practice, never gives up his ambition to defend his title in Beijing.

Lugers from Latvia, Russia, Italy and the United States, will also give challenges to these favorites as they are banking on their chances as outsiders.

