3-time Olympic champion Stoch impressed with Beijing Winter Olympics organization

Xinhua) 19:27, February 04, 2022

WARSAW, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Three-time Olympic champion in ski jumping Kamil Stoch confirmed that he is ready to compete in Beijing 2022 after weeks of injury and he praised the organizations of the Winter Games.

The participation of the Pole in Beijing 2022 had been in question after he caught an ankle injury during training in Zakopane, Poland on Jan. 12. But in an interview with Polish media on Thursday, the 34-year-old emphasized that he is ready to fight for his fifth Olympic medal.

"Everything is alright, I feel well. The Olympic village looks very nice. I'm impressed as everything is perfectly organized," Stoch said in Beijing.

"Despite the fact that this is my fifth Olympics, I feel strong emotions. I mean the happiness and the great excitement with the Olympics and great joy that I have the opportunity to be in a place where not everyone has a chance to be," Stoch added.

The ski jumper has not met the expectations so far this season but he deeply believes that the Beijing 2022 will be a breakthrough for him.

"I'm very well prepared for these games. The training in Zakopane gave me a huge boost of positive energy and filled me with a lot of optimism. I try to focus on what I can do right now. I want to draw on every moment spent at these games. I'm also very proud to represent my country," the athlete concluded.

Stoch and his teammates will compete in the normal hill contest on Sunday.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be held from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, and the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.

