Friday, February 04, 2022

Xi attending opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

(Xinhua) 20:05, February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Friday night.

