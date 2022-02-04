Cambodian king says motto of Beijing Winter Olympics reflects common aspiration of human society

Xinhua) 20:54, February 04, 2022

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni gestures on a plane in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Feb. 3, 2022. Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on Thursday left for the Chinese capital Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held on Friday. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The motto of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, "Together for a Shared Future," reflects the common aspiration of the human society to jointly overcome global challenges, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni said in a written interview with Xinhua on Wednesday.

"The words reflect the necessity for the world to work together towards a better tomorrow, especially given the difficulties faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," he said in the interview ahead of his attendance at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

The motto also demonstrates "unity and a collective effort, embodying the core values and vision of the Olympic movement, as well as the goal of pursuing world unity, peace and progress," Sihamoni said, adding that the motto also represents the key values of the Paralympic Games and the role the Games plays in contributing to a more inclusive society.

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2021 shows the unveiling ceremony of the official motto for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games "Together for a Shared Future" in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The monarch stressed that being committed to creating a good competitive environment, China will provide all the necessary services and support for the athletes.

The Chinese people have the ability to "deliver a splendid event to the world," Sihamoni said, adding that the hospitality of the Chinese people is going to leave a deep impression on athletes competing in the Games.

Regarding relations between the two countries, Sihamoni said Cambodia and China have been old friends with close ties at all levels since the historic meeting between late King Father Norodom Sihanouk and former Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai at the Bandung Conference in Indonesia in 1955.

"The ironclad friendship between Cambodia and China keeps growing from strength to strength over more than six decades," he said.

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2021 shows the Cambodia-China Friendship Medical Building in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia. (Photo by Zhang Chao/ Xinhua)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he said China sent medical experts and supplies to Cambodia, adding that over 90 percent of vaccines Cambodia has secured were from China.

"That's priority partner and community with shared future in live action," Sihamoni said. "Our cooperation is booming despite the pandemic."

Bilateral trade has been growing rapidly, said the monarch. Early this year, a free trade agreement signed by the two countries came into effect, which extends across a wide range of sectors, including trade, tourism, investment, transportation and agriculture.

"It is my wish that with the establishment of a close and strong cooperation between our two brotherly peoples, we will succeed towards building a shared future, thus contributing to peace, stability, development and prosperity in our region," said Sihamoni.

