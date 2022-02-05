Xi declares open 24th Olympic Winter Games of Beijing

Xinhua) 08:57, February 05, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games and declares the Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday night declared the 24th Olympic Winter Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing.

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attend the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games and declares the Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

