Xi declares open 24th Olympic Winter Games of Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games and declares the Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday night declared the 24th Olympic Winter Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing.
Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attend the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games and declares the Games open at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Photos
Related Stories
- International participants extol opening ceremony of Beijing 2022
- The Latest: Olympic cauldron lit at Beijing 2022 opening ceremony
- The Latest: Chinese President Xi declares 24th Olympic Winter Games open
- Xi declares open 24th Olympic Winter Games of Beijing
- IOC chief thanks China for making Winter Olympics happen
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.