Home>>
China denounces sending military aid to Russia as "pure fabrication"
(Xinhua) 08:22, March 25, 2022
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said the claim that China sent military aid to Russia is nothing but pure fabrication.
Both Chinese and Russian sides have clarified the issue. The rumor repeatedly spread by the United States against China exposed its sinister intention, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.
"We urge the U.S. side to immediately stop this despicable smearing and do some deep reflections on its disgraceful role in the evolving Ukraine crisis," Wu said, adding that the United States should take concrete actions to push for the de-escalation of the Ukraine situation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Chinese, Russian presidents hold phone conversation
- Chinese, Russian presidents exchange views on Ukrainian situation
- Chinese, Russian presidents hold phone conversation
- China, Russia oppose any attempts to abuse democratic values: joint statement
- China, Russia reaffirm support on core interest, oppose interference in internal affairs: joint statement
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.