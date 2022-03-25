China denounces sending military aid to Russia as "pure fabrication"

Xinhua) 08:22, March 25, 2022

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said the claim that China sent military aid to Russia is nothing but pure fabrication.

Both Chinese and Russian sides have clarified the issue. The rumor repeatedly spread by the United States against China exposed its sinister intention, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.

"We urge the U.S. side to immediately stop this despicable smearing and do some deep reflections on its disgraceful role in the evolving Ukraine crisis," Wu said, adding that the United States should take concrete actions to push for the de-escalation of the Ukraine situation.

