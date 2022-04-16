Russian-Chinese scientific cooperation continues: Russian Foreign Ministry

Xinhua) 10:07, April 16, 2022

MOSCOW, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Russian-Chinese scientific and technological cooperation is "developing progressively," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Friday.

Scientific cooperation between the two countries is an important part of the bilateral relationship, Zakharova said.

Despite the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, scientists from both countries managed to quickly adapt to new modes of interaction, she said.

The leadership of the Russian Academy of Sciences highly appreciates the current level of cooperation with its Chinese colleagues, she added.

