Chinese, Russian scholars urged to help boost bilateral ties

Xinhua) 09:41, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called for in-depth communication between Chinese and Russian scholars with a view to boosting bilateral ties.

Wang delivered a video speech at a high-level think tank forum for scholars of the two countries, calling on them to contribute wisdom to make the world more peaceful, safer and more prosperous.

Wang said the Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to uphold and practice the correct view on democracy, development, security and order, and promote the development of the global governance system in a more just and reasonable direction.

The forum, held annually since 2018, was jointly organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Russian International Affairs Council.

This year's forum focuses on topics such as the high-quality development of China-Russian economic cooperation, green cooperation, and global and regional governance.

