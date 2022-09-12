Top legislator's trip to Russia promotes ties

Li Zhanshu, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept 7, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

Mutual trust, strategic coordination and pragmatic cooperation rise to new level

Top legislator Li Zhanshu concluded on Saturday his four-day official goodwill visit to Russia, during which he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders of Russia's legislative bodies and other Party leaders, with both sides pledging to further promote bilateral ties in the new era.

While meeting with Putin in Vladivostok, where he attended the Russia-hosted Eastern Economic Forum, Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the nation's top legislature, conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Putin and hailed the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Political mutual trust, strategic coordination and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries have reached an unprecedented level, setting a good example of good-neighborly friendship and win-win cooperation between major countries and neighboring countries, he said.

China is willing to continue to work with Russia to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, implement the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative put forward by Xi, and turn the high-level political mutual trust into more pragmatic cooperation results, Li added.

