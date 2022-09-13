Senior Chinese official meets outgoing Russian ambassador to China
Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Andrey Denisov, the outgoing Russian Ambassador to China, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met on Monday with Andrey Denisov, the outgoing Russian Ambassador to China.
Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, spoke highly of Denisov's positive contributions in promoting the sound and stable development of China-Russia relations.
Yang said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, relations between the two countries have always progressed along the right track. The two sides firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and cooperate closely on international and multilateral occasions, he added.
China is ready to work with Russia to make the high-level strategic coordination between the two countries more concrete, safeguard the common interests of the two sides and make the international order more just and equitable, Yang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Top legislator's trip to Russia promotes ties
- Top Chinese legislator pays official goodwill visit to Russia
- Chinese top legislator meets Russian ambassador to China
- China-Russia military interactions ‘will not be affected by external environment:’ Chinese envoy to Russia
- China-Russia military cooperation serves core interests, doesn’t target third party: Chinese envoy
- Chinese, Russian companies pursue rising yuan trade settlements
- Russia, China seek new growth momentum at key economic forum amid US hegemony
- Vice premier stresses deepening China-Russia connectivity cooperation
- Chinese, Russian scholars urged to help boost bilateral ties
- China-Russia joint air patrol targets no third party: spokesman
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.