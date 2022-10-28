Chinese FM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart

Xinhua) 10:57, October 28, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, right after the 20th CPC National Congress, which reflected the high-level mutual trust and firm mutual support between China and Russia, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee.

China is willing to deepen exchanges with Russia at all levels and promote bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields to a higher level, said Wang.

For his part, Lavrov warmly congratulated the complete success of the 20th CPC National Congress. He also congratulated General Secretary Xi on his re-election.

He said that the 20th CPC National Congress is a world-class event and will surely guide China to achieve the goal of national rejuvenation.

The Russian side is willing to enhance contact at various levels with the Chinese side, deepen multilateral cooperation, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region and the world, said Lavrov.

The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine and other international and regional issues of common concern.

