Home>>
China's natural gas consumption rises in October
(Xinhua) 13:22, December 04, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's natural gas consumption rose year on year in October 2022, according to the country's top economic planner.
Apparent consumption of natural gas increased 1.8 percent year on year to 30.53 billion cubic meters in October, the National Development and Reform Commission said.
In the first 10 months of 2022, apparent consumption of natural gas reached 299.93 billion cubic meters, down 1.1 percent from a year earlier.
The country produced 18.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in October, up 12.3 percent from a year ago, and the growth pace was 7.7 percentage points faster than that in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's major shale gas field sees record-high output
- China's Fuling shale gas field sees increased output
- Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. increases: EIA
- Gas price in U.S. Los Angeles reaches record high for second consecutive day
- Gas leaks from Nord Stream pipelines not to cease until Sunday: DEA
- China's natural gas output up 6.3 pct in August
- Nord Stream 1 resumes gas deliveries to Germany after maintenance
- Nearly half of Americans "struggling" with high inflation, soaring gas prices: poll
- European countries turn back to coal as sanctions on Russian energy backfire
- Gas injection capacity increases as homebred facility put into operation in NE China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.