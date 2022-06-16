Gas injection capacity increases as homebred facility put into operation in NE China

Xinhua) 08:34, June 16, 2022

A staff member inspects at the Shuangtaizi gas storage area of PetroChina Liaohe Oilfield gas storage group in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 15, 2022. The homebred gas injection system was successfully put into operation here in late May, and the overall daily gas injection capacity of Liaohe gas storage group increased from 14 million cubic meters to 30 million cubic meters. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

