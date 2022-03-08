Home>>
Gas prices jump in Canada, the U.S.
(Ecns.cn) 09:53, March 08, 2022
A truck waits for fueling at a gas station in Toronto, Canada, March 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Ruidong)
The gas prices jumped over the past week, following a surge in the oil prices amid the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
