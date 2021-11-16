Expanded gas reserve put into production in NE China

November 16, 2021

An expanded storage facility, dubbed double 6 gas reserve, was put into production on Friday in northeast China's Panjin. It's expected to play an important role in stabilizing gas supply in northeast China and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in north China.

