Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Expanded gas reserve put into production in NE China

(Xinhua) 17:02, November 16, 2021

 

An expanded storage facility, dubbed double 6 gas reserve, was put into production on Friday in northeast China's Panjin. It's expected to play an important role in stabilizing gas supply in northeast China and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in north China. 

 

