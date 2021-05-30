Chinese oil, gas enterprises set up methane emission control alliance
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese oil and gas enterprises have set up an alliance on methane emission control amid China's efforts to meet its 2060 carbon-neutral target.
The alliance was jointly initiated by PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC, with the National Pipeline Network, Beijing Gas, China Resources Gas, and ENN Energy as its founding members.
The alliance will focus on promoting technology and experience exchange in the field of methane emission control between alliance members and with other domestic and overseas enterprises, bolstering research and the adoption of methane emission control standards, and pushing for the standardization and transparency of industry emission data.
The alliance members will take steps to incorporate methane emission control into their carbon emission reduction plans and improve the level of methane emission control.
Photos
Related Stories
- Domestic, foreign currency loans up in Yangtze River Delta
- China's software industry continues revenue, profit growth
- Tarim oilfield supplies over 280 bln cubic meters of gas to east China
- Chinese see private wealth expand: report
- Preserving U.S.-China phase-one trade deal to bring stability, business leader says
- China's outstanding loans to private businesses up 29 pct
- China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi sees rosy sales in Jan-April
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.