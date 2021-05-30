Domestic, foreign currency loans up in Yangtze River Delta

May 30, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The balance of domestic and foreign currency loans in the Yangtze River Delta region stood at 46.62 trillion yuan (about 7.3 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of April, up 14.5 percent year on year, official data showed.

The balance of RMB loans was 45.46 trillion yuan by the end of April, up 14.8 percent year on year, while the balance of foreign currency loans stood at 179.7 billion U.S. dollars, up 15.2 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits in the region was 57.91 trillion yuan by the end of April, up 12.1 percent year on year.

Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui come under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.

