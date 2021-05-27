Tarim oilfield supplies over 280 bln cubic meters of gas to east China

Photo taken on July 7, 2017 shows Keshen 605 well at the Tarim Oilfield in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

URUMQI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Tarim oilfield branch of PetroChina, China's largest oil and gas producer, said it has so far supplied over 280 billion cubic meters of natural gas to 15 provincial-level regions in China via the country's West-to-East gas pipeline.

The Tarim oilfield is located in Tarim Basin, a major petroliferous basin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The Tarim oilfield company estimates the natural gas transported from the oilfield to other parts of China has helped reduce the use of standard coal by 370 million tonnes and cut carbon emissions by 250 million tonnes, contributing to the optimization of China's energy structure.

To date, natural gas from the oilfield has benefited approximately 400 million residents across more than 120 cities and over 3,000 enterprises since the pipeline began operations in 2004, according to data from the company.

