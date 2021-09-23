China begins construction on new section of gas transmission pipeline

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday started construction work on a new section of a pipeline of a mega power transmission project that transports natural gas from the country's western regions to the east.

With a total length of 2,090 km, the section runs from the city of Zhongwei in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to the city of Ji'an in east China's Jiangxi Province.

Once put into operation, the section would provide an additional 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas supply annually on top of the capacity provided via the existing pipelines of the country's west-to-east gas transmission project, said PipeChina, the construction company.

The project is conducive to ensuring clean energy supply to regions along the route and optimizing the energy structure of these regions, the company said.

