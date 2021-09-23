China begins construction on new section of gas transmission pipeline
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday started construction work on a new section of a pipeline of a mega power transmission project that transports natural gas from the country's western regions to the east.
With a total length of 2,090 km, the section runs from the city of Zhongwei in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to the city of Ji'an in east China's Jiangxi Province.
Once put into operation, the section would provide an additional 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas supply annually on top of the capacity provided via the existing pipelines of the country's west-to-east gas transmission project, said PipeChina, the construction company.
The project is conducive to ensuring clean energy supply to regions along the route and optimizing the energy structure of these regions, the company said.
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- 3D printing technology propels intelligent construction
- Transaction center under construction in Qianhai, Shenzhen
- Main construction of Nanquan section of Taihu tunnel completed in Wuxi
- Renovation of Zhonglou street nears completion
- Construction of China-Russia cross-border railway bridge finishes tracklaying work
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.