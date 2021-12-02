Languages

Archive

Thursday, December 02, 2021

Home>>

Visit China's largest natural gas hub that benefits 500 million people

(Xinhua) 09:42, December 02, 2021

 

How does China make sure everyone is warm over the winter months? We head to China's largest natural gas hub, which powers heating enjoyed by 500 million people, to find out...

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories