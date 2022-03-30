Home>>
Shale gas production project launched in Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
(Ecns.cn) 08:20, March 30, 2022
Photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows test platforms for exploiting shale gas in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Northwest China's Qinghai Province. It is the first time that a scaled shale gas production project has been launched in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiangning)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Tarim oilfield supplies over 300 bln cubic meters of gas to east China
- Gas prices jump in Canada, the U.S.
- China's major shale gas field strengthens supply ahead of Spring Festival holiday
- China discovers 100-million-tonne oil, gas reserves in Tarim Basin
- Visit China's largest natural gas hub that benefits 500 million people
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.