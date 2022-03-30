Shale gas production project launched in Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Ecns.cn) 08:20, March 30, 2022

Photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows test platforms for exploiting shale gas in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Northwest China's Qinghai Province. It is the first time that a scaled shale gas production project has been launched in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiangning)

