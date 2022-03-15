Tarim oilfield supplies over 300 bln cubic meters of gas to east China

March 15, 2022

Maintenance workers at the Horgos initial compressor station of the West Pipeline Company under China Oil &Gas Pipeline Network Corporation (PipeChina) in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

URUMQI, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The Tarim oilfield branch of PetroChina, China's largest oil and gas producer, said that it has so far supplied over 300 billion cubic meters of natural gas to central and eastern parts of China via the country's West-to-East gas pipeline.

The total volume is equivalent to 1.5 times the country's total natural gas production in 2021. Last year alone, the oilfield provided more than 24.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas via the West-to-East pipeline, serving the mounting energy needs during the winter heating season.

The Tarim oilfield is located in Tarim Basin, a major petroliferous basin in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

As per estimates of the Tarim oilfield company, the natural gas transported from the oilfield to other parts of China has helped reduce the use of standard coal by 400 million tonnes and cut carbon emissions by 426 million tonnes.

The natural gas produced by the company has benefited about 400 million local residents in 15 provincial-level regions in China and further contributed to the optimization of the country's energy structure, according to the company.

