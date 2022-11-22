China's major shale gas field sees record-high output
CHONGQING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Fuling, China's largest shale gas field, had seen a record-high output of natural gas this year as of Sunday, said its developer Sinopec.
The field in southwest China's Chongqing has produced around 6.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2022 to date, up 0.5 percent year on year, said the company.
Over ten production and construction projects are helping increase the daily gas supply to around 20 million cubic meters, according to the company.
The field has also taken various steps to offset the impact of COVID-19 and speed up drilling efficiency, despite the complicated geological conditions of new wells.
As China's first large-scale shale gas field to enter commercial development in 2014, Fuling has become a clean energy source for more than 70 cities along the Yangtze River Economic Belt in China.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Fuling shale gas field sees increased output
- Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. increases: EIA
- Gas price in U.S. Los Angeles reaches record high for second consecutive day
- Gas leaks from Nord Stream pipelines not to cease until Sunday: DEA
- China's natural gas output up 6.3 pct in August
- Nord Stream 1 resumes gas deliveries to Germany after maintenance
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.