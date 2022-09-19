Home>>
China's natural gas output up 6.3 pct in August
(Xinhua) 09:26, September 19, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's natural gas output maintained a steady increase last month, official data showed.
The output of natural gas in the country amounted to 17 billion cubic meters in August, up 6.3 percent year on year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
In the first eight months, China reported 143.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas production, an increase of 5.5 percent from the same period a year earlier.
The country imported 71.05 million tonnes of natural gas in the January-August period, down 10.2 percent year on year, the data showed.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- Nord Stream 1 resumes gas deliveries to Germany after maintenance
- Nearly half of Americans "struggling" with high inflation, soaring gas prices: poll
- European countries turn back to coal as sanctions on Russian energy backfire
- Gas injection capacity increases as homebred facility put into operation in NE China
- Russian gas still flowing despite rouble deadline
- Biden announces "historic" oil reserve release amid elevated gas prices
- Shale gas production project launched in Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- Tarim oilfield supplies over 300 bln cubic meters of gas to east China
- Gas prices jump in Canada, the U.S.
- China's major shale gas field strengthens supply ahead of Spring Festival holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.