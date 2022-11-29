Home>>
Xi says ready to strengthen China-Russia energy cooperation
(Xinhua) 17:00, November 29, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday China is ready to work with Russia to forge closer partnership in energy cooperation.
