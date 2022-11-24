Putin says Russia ready to export more fertilizers

Xinhua) 10:35, November 24, 2022

MOSCOW, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to expand the supply of fertilizers and work with all partners in this area.

There are artificial barriers created by some countries to the export of Russian fertilizers, which are negatively affecting global markets, Putin said during a meeting with Dmitry Mazepin, chairman of the Commission on Mineral Fertilizer Production and Trading of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

More than 400,000 tons of fertilizers produced by several Russian firms are currently detained in European ports due to sanctions, Mazepin told Putin.

"This situation is really difficult. All companies are facing this problem. We tried to solve the problem in different ways so that the fertilizers, which were particularly meant for developing markets, including African countries, could be delivered," Mazepin said.

The Russian authorities are in contact with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders of several African countries in a bid to remove the obstacles, Putin said.

