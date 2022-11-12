Russia bans 200 more Americans from entry

Xinhua) 10:53, November 12, 2022

MOSCOW, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday barred an additional 200 U.S. citizens from entry in response to repeated anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Washington.

Of the newly blacklisted are officials and their close relatives, heads of companies, experts and lobbyists involved in the Russophobic campaign and support for Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

Now 1,073 U.S. nationals are under Russian sanctions, including a travel ban, according to a full list issued by the ministry.

