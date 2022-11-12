Majority of Russians approve of Putin: poll

Xinhua) 10:59, November 12, 2022

MOSCOW, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A latest poll showed on Friday that 75.8 percent of Russians approved of Vladimir Putin's work as the Russian president.

The survey conducted by the government-owned research center VTSIOM found that 79.5 percent of the respondents trusted Putin.

According to the results, 62.3 percent of the polled trusted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, while 40.4 percent positively assessed the work of the country's ruling United Russia party.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 1,600 Russian adults were interviewed daily via telephone and the results were based on the average value of the seven days.

