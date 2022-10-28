Putin says more countries choose not to succumb to U.S. pressure

Xinhua) 13:27, October 28, 2022

MOSCOW, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that various countries around the world are choosing not to succumb to Washington's demands despite pressure.

"Previously, only a few countries could afford to argue with America, and this seemed almost like a sensation," Putin said at the plenary session of the 19th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

"Now it has already become commonplace when various states refuse to comply with Washington's unfounded demands, despite the fact that it is still trying to put pressure on everyone," he said.

This year's meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, which took place in Moscow from Monday to Thursday under the theme of "A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone," was attended by over 100 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from 41 countries, according to the Kremlin.

The Valdai Discussion Club was established in 2004 and has become an international platform that attracts experts, politicians and public figures from all over the world to discuss urgent global matters in a wide array of fields.

