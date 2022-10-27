Putin oversees drill of Russian strategic deterrence forces

October 27, 2022

Screengrab of footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Oct. 26, 2022 shows the launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile.

MOSCOW, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supervised a military exercise of the country's strategic deterrence forces via video link in the Kremlin.

A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile and a Sineva ballistic missile were launched from the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome and the Barents Sea, respectively, towards the Kura missile test range in the Kamchatka Peninsula, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers also fired cruise missiles during the mission, it added.

The tasks of the exercise were completed in full and all the missiles hit their targets, according to the Kremlin.

The combat readiness of the Russian strategic deterrence forces was checked in the drill, it said.

