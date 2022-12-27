Home>>
Annual output of China's largest gas production base exceeds 50 bln cubic meters
(Xinhua) 16:17, December 27, 2022
XI'AN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Changqing oilfield, China's largest oil-and-gas field, has produced over 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas so far this year, the company said Tuesday.
Located in northwest China's Erdos basin, the oilfield supplies natural gas to several major cities, including Beijing and Tianjin.
In 2021, the oilfield produced more than 46.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, accounting for 23 percent of the country's total.
Changqing oilfield, with over 50 years of history, has played an important role in safeguarding the country's energy security.
