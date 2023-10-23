China discovers new coalbed methane field

Xinhua) 16:43, October 23, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) on Monday announced the discovery of a deep coalbed methane (CBM) field in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with proved reserves exceeding 110 billion cubic meters.

The discovery of the Shenfu deep CBM field, located at the eastern edge of Ordos Basin, in Yulin City will contribute to national energy security, said CNOOC CEO Zhou Xinhuai.

CBM refers to natural gas stored within coal seams. Deposits discovered at depths exceeding 1,500 meters are known as deep CBM.

The coal seam of the Shenfu deep CBM field is about 2,000 meters deep and the thickness of a single layer is between 6.2 meters and 23.3 meters, with average gas content per tonne of coal reaching 15 cubic meters.

Currently, over 100 exploratory wells have been dug in the area, with a maximum daily gas output of 26,000 cubic meters per well.

CNOOC will continue to intensify its efforts to increase onshore unconventional gas exploration and development to ensure the national energy security, Zhou said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)