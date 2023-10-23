China discovers new coalbed methane field
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) on Monday announced the discovery of a deep coalbed methane (CBM) field in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with proved reserves exceeding 110 billion cubic meters.
The discovery of the Shenfu deep CBM field, located at the eastern edge of Ordos Basin, in Yulin City will contribute to national energy security, said CNOOC CEO Zhou Xinhuai.
CBM refers to natural gas stored within coal seams. Deposits discovered at depths exceeding 1,500 meters are known as deep CBM.
The coal seam of the Shenfu deep CBM field is about 2,000 meters deep and the thickness of a single layer is between 6.2 meters and 23.3 meters, with average gas content per tonne of coal reaching 15 cubic meters.
Currently, over 100 exploratory wells have been dug in the area, with a maximum daily gas output of 26,000 cubic meters per well.
CNOOC will continue to intensify its efforts to increase onshore unconventional gas exploration and development to ensure the national energy security, Zhou said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's major shale gas field sees accumulated output exceed 60 bln cubic meters
- Feature: China-built gas processing plant contributes to green development of Iraq's oil field
- Shanxi extracts 6.27 bln cubic meters coalbed methane in Jan.-July
- Western most gas transportation station among China's West-to-East pipelines
- China's Shanxi sees record coal-bed methane output in H1
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.