China's natural gas consumption up 7 pct in Jan-Sept
(Xinhua) 19:38, November 14, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's natural gas consumption logged a steady rise in the first three quarters of 2023 amid efforts to achieve green development, data from the country's top economic planner shows.
During the period, apparent consumption of natural gas stood at 288.75 billion cubic meters, up 7 percent year on year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.
In September alone, apparent consumption of natural gas rose 5.8 percent from the same period last year to 29.61 billion cubic meters.
From January to August, China's natural gas output rose 5.7 percent year on year to 152.1 billion cubic meters, earlier data shows.
